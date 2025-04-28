Left Menu

Extended Resection Could Reduce Tumor Risk in Lynch Syndrome Patients, Study Finds

An international study suggests that patients with Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition increasing cancer risk, may benefit from extended resection surgery. The study found lower incidence of metachronous colorectal cancer for those undergoing extended surgery compared to segmental resection, especially among path_MLH1 carriers. The findings spark discussion on surgical strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:38 IST
Extended Resection Could Reduce Tumor Risk in Lynch Syndrome Patients, Study Finds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a revelation that may influence future surgical protocols, researchers have found that patients with Lynch syndrome could benefit from an extended resection surgery to reduce the risk of subsequent tumors. This is in contrast to the more commonly performed segmental resection.

The study, a sweeping international endeavor, assessed data from the Prospective Lynch Syndrome Database featuring 8,500 patients across 25 countries. The analysis confirmed that individuals undergoing extended surgery faced a significantly lower risk of developing secondary colorectal cancers.

Published in the British Journal of Surgery, these findings are likely to contribute to a pivotal shift in clinical guidelines, urging extended resection for carriers of certain gene variants to curtail future cancer risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025