Extended Resection Could Reduce Tumor Risk in Lynch Syndrome Patients, Study Finds
An international study suggests that patients with Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition increasing cancer risk, may benefit from extended resection surgery. The study found lower incidence of metachronous colorectal cancer for those undergoing extended surgery compared to segmental resection, especially among path_MLH1 carriers. The findings spark discussion on surgical strategies.
In a revelation that may influence future surgical protocols, researchers have found that patients with Lynch syndrome could benefit from an extended resection surgery to reduce the risk of subsequent tumors. This is in contrast to the more commonly performed segmental resection.
The study, a sweeping international endeavor, assessed data from the Prospective Lynch Syndrome Database featuring 8,500 patients across 25 countries. The analysis confirmed that individuals undergoing extended surgery faced a significantly lower risk of developing secondary colorectal cancers.
Published in the British Journal of Surgery, these findings are likely to contribute to a pivotal shift in clinical guidelines, urging extended resection for carriers of certain gene variants to curtail future cancer risks.
