Health CS Duale Urges Kenyans to Embrace New SHA Scheme for Universal Health Access

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has made an impassioned plea to Kenyans across the country to register en masse under the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA). Speaking during a fundraising event for Harhosa Mixed Day Secondary School at Moyale Baraza Park in Marsabit County, Hon. Duale highlighted the groundbreaking advantages of the SHA system, positioning it as a critical step toward achieving universal health coverage for all citizens.

Inclusive Registration System

Hon. Duale emphasized that the SHA initiative embraces the realities of Kenyan family structures by allowing individuals to register up to four wives and an unlimited number of children, provided they can prove dependency. This model, he noted, reflects a significant cultural sensitivity that had been absent in previous national healthcare programs.

“SHA is designed for every Kenyan, without discrimination. Whether you are employed, self-employed, unemployed, or living in the most remote village, you and your family deserve access to quality healthcare,” Hon. Duale declared to a cheering crowd.

From NHIF to SHA: A Bold Transition

In his address, the Health CS sharply contrasted the new system with the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). He pointed out that NHIF primarily catered to formally employed Kenyans, excluding a vast portion of the population, particularly those in the informal economy, rural areas, and marginalized communities.

“The NHIF was a system built for a fraction of Kenyans. SHA is a system built for all Kenyans,” Duale stated. He stressed that the SHA’s comprehensive coverage model is pivotal in dismantling structural inequalities and ensuring equitable healthcare access across the nation.

Under SHA, citizens will benefit from a wide array of services ranging from outpatient care, specialized treatments, maternal and child health services, surgical procedures, and chronic disease management, to mental health support — all bundled into an affordable package accessible nationwide.

Addressing Critics and Exposing Past Exploits

Not mincing his words, Hon. Duale castigated those opposing the SHA reforms. He labeled the opponents as "cartels" who had previously exploited loopholes in the NHIF system for personal enrichment at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

“The enemies of SHA are the beneficiaries of corruption and exploitation. They looted the NHIF and now they fear accountability, transparency, and fairness, which SHA brings,” he said, drawing loud applause from the attendees.

He reaffirmed that the government would not be deterred by the noise of detractors and would continue to roll out the SHA program across all 47 counties with urgency and commitment.

Mobilizing Communities for Health Transformation

In addition to his call for widespread registration, Hon. Duale urged county governments, religious leaders, civil society groups, and the private sector to partner with the Ministry of Health in sensitizing citizens about the SHA program.

"Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a right. SHA is the bridge to that right, and together, we must cross it," he concluded.

The event was also attended by local leaders, elders, and hundreds of residents who welcomed the message, with many pledging to register themselves and their families.

The SHA registration drive has already commenced, and Kenyans are encouraged to visit the nearest health offices or access online registration platforms to secure their enrollment.