Left Menu

Global Campaign Launched: Battling Encephalitis Amid Climate Crisis

Encephalitis International has launched a global campaign to raise awareness about the rising threat of encephalitis exacerbated by climate change. The campaign emphasizes vaccination to combat increasing cases of encephalitis and other preventable diseases. It highlights the role of climate change in spreading vectors of infectious diseases like mosquitoes and ticks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:20 IST
Global Campaign Launched: Battling Encephalitis Amid Climate Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UK-based Encephalitis International has initiated a global awareness campaign called 'Preventing Future Encephalitis: Climate Change and Infectious Disease'. The campaign seeks to underscore the importance of vaccines in mitigating the growing threat of encephalitis and other diseases that can be prevented through immunization.

Encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain's active tissues, is caused primarily by infections or an autoimmune response. As climate change heightens the risk, the organization is prompting awareness of how warming climates favor the spread of infections leading to encephalitis worldwide.

Highlighting the urgency, Dr. Ava Easton, the Chief Executive of Encephalitis International, explained how changing ecosystems allow disease vectors, such as mosquitoes, to establish themselves in new regions. The lobby for widespread vaccination is supported by WHO figures, illustrating significant past success in preventing millions of deaths through vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025