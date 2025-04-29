Global Campaign Launched: Battling Encephalitis Amid Climate Crisis

The UK-based Encephalitis International has initiated a global awareness campaign called 'Preventing Future Encephalitis: Climate Change and Infectious Disease'. The campaign seeks to underscore the importance of vaccines in mitigating the growing threat of encephalitis and other diseases that can be prevented through immunization.

Encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain's active tissues, is caused primarily by infections or an autoimmune response. As climate change heightens the risk, the organization is prompting awareness of how warming climates favor the spread of infections leading to encephalitis worldwide.

Highlighting the urgency, Dr. Ava Easton, the Chief Executive of Encephalitis International, explained how changing ecosystems allow disease vectors, such as mosquitoes, to establish themselves in new regions. The lobby for widespread vaccination is supported by WHO figures, illustrating significant past success in preventing millions of deaths through vaccines.

