Tamil Nadu's Food Safety and Child Development Concerns Revealed in CAG Report

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has spotlighted alarming gaps in Tamil Nadu's food safety and child development systems. The report criticizes Food Safety Officers (FSOs) in certain districts for lacking comprehensive data on local Food Business Operators (FBOs), hindering their inspection and oversight capabilities.

The audit found irregularities in equipment procurement, delays in accreditation for Food Analysis Laboratories, and inadequate planning, leading to significant delays in food testing and public exposure to unsafe food. Discrepancies in data for Integrated Child Development Services in Tamil Nadu further complicate efforts to monitor program efficacy, the report notes.

Recommendations include enhanced periodic inspections, better infrastructure, and strict enforcement measures. The government is urged to implement systems ensuring timely prosecution of violations, a robust grievance mechanism, and improved resources for frontline workers to uphold food safety and child welfare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)