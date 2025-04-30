Germany's Inflation Rate Decline: Slightly Below Expectations

Germany's inflation rate showed signs of easing in April, slowing to 2.2%, according to preliminary data released by the federal statistics office. This decline was slightly less pronounced than analysts polled by Reuters had predicted, with expectations pegged at 2.1%.

In March, consumer prices had risen by 2.3% year-on-year, reflecting a broader trend across European nations. The April figures are harmonized to allow for comparison within the region.

Despite the easing, the inflation rate did not decrease as significantly as anticipated, suggesting economic challenges remain as Germany navigates shifts in consumer pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)