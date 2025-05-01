A New Era for Vaccine Testing: Radical Changes on the Horizon
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to change how vaccines are tested. New vaccines will undergo placebo-controlled trials before approval, marking a significant shift from previous practices. The implementation details remain unclear, and the HHS has not responded to further inquiries.
The U.S. is poised to revolutionize its vaccine testing protocols, The Washington Post reported, citing comments from the Health and Human Services Department. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr aims to introduce mandatory placebo-controlled trials for all new vaccines, a significant deviation from current methods.
According to a spokesperson, these trials would involve participants receiving either the vaccine or a placebo before any licensure. This change marks a dramatic shift, suggesting heightened safety measures but brings about uncertainties regarding its implementation. The HHS has yet to specify which vaccines will be subjected to these trials.
As speculation rises over these potential changes, the HHS has not provided further details or answers to media inquiries, including Reuters' requests for comment beyond office hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
