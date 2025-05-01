Left Menu

A New Era for Vaccine Testing: Radical Changes on the Horizon

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to change how vaccines are tested. New vaccines will undergo placebo-controlled trials before approval, marking a significant shift from previous practices. The implementation details remain unclear, and the HHS has not responded to further inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:59 IST
A New Era for Vaccine Testing: Radical Changes on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is poised to revolutionize its vaccine testing protocols, The Washington Post reported, citing comments from the Health and Human Services Department. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr aims to introduce mandatory placebo-controlled trials for all new vaccines, a significant deviation from current methods.

According to a spokesperson, these trials would involve participants receiving either the vaccine or a placebo before any licensure. This change marks a dramatic shift, suggesting heightened safety measures but brings about uncertainties regarding its implementation. The HHS has yet to specify which vaccines will be subjected to these trials.

As speculation rises over these potential changes, the HHS has not provided further details or answers to media inquiries, including Reuters' requests for comment beyond office hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025