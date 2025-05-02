Left Menu

Thailand Alerts Nation as First Anthrax Death Sparks Health Concerns

Thailand reported its first anthrax-related death, triggering a health alert. Authorities identified hundreds potentially exposed after consuming raw meat. Affected individuals are receiving antibiotics, and containment measures include a quarantine zone and cattle vaccinations. The country remains vigilant following similar regional outbreaks in Laos and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:34 IST
  Thailand

Thailand has issued a public health alert following its first documented anthrax-related death. A 53-year-old man from Mukdahan province succumbed to the disease after contracting it, prompting concerns among health officials.

Authorities have flagged over 638 people as potentially exposed, primarily due to the consumption of raw or undercooked meat, and all are being monitored and treated with antibiotics.

Efforts to contain the outbreak include a quarantine zone, and plans are underway to vaccinate over a thousand cattle in the area. While Thailand hasn't seen anthrax cases since the early 2000s, a rise in regional infections has kept officials on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

