Swift Response to Fire Scare at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Smoke rising from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday evening triggered panic as patients and bystanders reacted to the emergency.

The source of the smoke, the UPS room in the building's emergency department, was identified soon after it was reported post-7 pm.

Rapid action by fire and rescue teams helped control the situation quickly. Patients were seen being evacuated in emergency vehicles, with authorities confirming no need to move them to other hospitals. Mayor Beena Philip noted preparations for alternative patient accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)