Swift Response to Fire Scare at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital
A fire scare at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday evening led to the evacuation of patients due to thick smoke from the UPS room. Authorities quickly controlled the situation, attributing it to a short circuit. The hospital remains fully operational with a backup plan for patient relocation if needed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Smoke rising from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday evening triggered panic as patients and bystanders reacted to the emergency.
The source of the smoke, the UPS room in the building's emergency department, was identified soon after it was reported post-7 pm.
Rapid action by fire and rescue teams helped control the situation quickly. Patients were seen being evacuated in emergency vehicles, with authorities confirming no need to move them to other hospitals. Mayor Beena Philip noted preparations for alternative patient accommodations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement