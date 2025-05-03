Left Menu

Flu Season Alarm: Unprecedented Pediatric Deaths and Vaccine Decline in the U.S.

The U.S. flu season records the highest pediatric deaths since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with 216 reported. Reduced vaccination rates in children contribute to the severity. Despite fading flu activity, experts stress the need for vaccinations to prevent further hospitalizations and deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:34 IST
More U.S. children have died this flu season than any since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, a federal report revealed on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 216 pediatric deaths, surpassing last year's 207 and marking the highest toll since the H1N1 global flu crisis.

The unusually high number, given the ongoing flu season, is expected to rise once complete data is analyzed, said Dr. Sean O'Leary from the American Academy of Pediatrics. A significant factor is the decline in flu vaccinations among children, now at 49% compared to 64% five years ago. Vaccines are key in preventing severe cases, he noted.

CDC officials label this season as "highly severe," estimating around 47 million illnesses and 26,000 deaths across the U.S. Despite waning flu activity since February, mixed strains continue circulating. Childhood vaccinations decline amidst misinformation and reduced clinic access, emphasizing the need for renewed focus on inoculation.

