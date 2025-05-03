Sweeping Changes Rattle Health Space: From Budget Cuts to Groundbreaking Weight-loss Therapies

The health sector is witnessing significant upheaval following recent proposals and developments. The Trump administration has unveiled plans to slash the U.S. federal budget, aiming to reduce health spending considerably, affecting institutions such as the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comes amid increasing investments in defense and border security.

On the corporate front, CVS Health has raised its full-year profit forecast and plans to exit Obamacare health insurance by 2026, signaling a strategic shift amid past financial hurdles. Similarly, companies like Cigna and AstraZeneca have posted positive profit forecasts and advancements in pharmaceutical trials, respectively, marking pivotal moments in their healthcare trajectories.

Globally, the WHO plans to endorse weight-loss drugs for treating adult obesity, emphasizing the need for accessible treatments. Amid these changes, testimonies and regulatory discussions highlight the evolving landscape of health management, with impacts ranging across policy, pharmaceutical innovation, and industry stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)