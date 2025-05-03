Bihar's Healthcare Revolution: PMCH Building Inauguration

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a significant addition to the state's healthcare infrastructure—the new building of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Emphasizing his administration's dedication to health service improvements, Kumar highlighted the modern facilities now available.

The newly inaugurated structure includes two towers housing a total of 1,117 beds, alongside cutting-edge medical technology and patient-centric features. Officials reveal that the infrastructure represents a commitment far beyond its structural elements.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the facility is equipped with intensive care units, private rooms, air ambulance services, and specialized outpatient departments. Future expansions are expected to make PMCH the nation's largest hospital with an investment of Rs 5,545 crore, scheduled for completion by March 2027.

