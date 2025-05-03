Left Menu

Bihar's Healthcare Revolution: PMCH Building Inauguration

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the new Patna Medical College and Hospital building, underscoring the state's focus on enhancing healthcare. The facility includes two towers, modern technology, and amenities, marking significant investment and progress in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:57 IST
Bihar's Healthcare Revolution: PMCH Building Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a significant addition to the state's healthcare infrastructure—the new building of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Emphasizing his administration's dedication to health service improvements, Kumar highlighted the modern facilities now available.

The newly inaugurated structure includes two towers housing a total of 1,117 beds, alongside cutting-edge medical technology and patient-centric features. Officials reveal that the infrastructure represents a commitment far beyond its structural elements.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the facility is equipped with intensive care units, private rooms, air ambulance services, and specialized outpatient departments. Future expansions are expected to make PMCH the nation's largest hospital with an investment of Rs 5,545 crore, scheduled for completion by March 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025