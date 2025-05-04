Left Menu

Sweeping Cuts, Rising Measles, and New Drug Advances: A Health Sector Overview

This report covers recent developments in the health sector, including proposed US federal budget cuts affecting scientific research, a rise in measles cases in Texas, and pharmaceutical advancements. The Trump administration's proposed budget slashes health spending by 25% while Cigna posts strong profits, and the FDA reviews key weight-loss drugs.

04-05-2025

The Trump administration has proposed reducing U.S. health spending by more than 25% next year, significantly impacting the National Institutes of Health and the CDC. This federal budget cut seeks to enhance defense while trimming costs in health, education, and housing sectors.

Meanwhile, Texas reports an increase in measles cases, rising to 683 as the disease approaches 1,000 cases nationwide. The CDC indicates 12 outbreaks, signaling a pressing public health concern.

On the brighter side, the FDA is progressing with new drug approvals. Notably, Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy for weight loss will be decided upon by Q4, part of a larger trend of advancements in pharmaceutical therapies.

