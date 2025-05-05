Odisha CM Enhances Healthcare and Police Facilities in Keonjhar

The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expanded healthcare facilities in the mining district of Keonjhar by launching in-patient and trauma care services at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital.

The initiative, coinciding with freedom fighter Dharanidhar Nayak's birth anniversary, aims to curb high accident-related deaths amid increasing traffic due to mining.

Majhi also inaugurated a new police station, flagging off 17 SUVs and 80 motorcycles for local police, while announcing plans to recruit 32,000 new police personnel to bolster law enforcement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)