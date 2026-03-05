Delhi's Infrastructure Development Reflects Ladakhi Culture
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized Delhi's commitment to all residents, highlighting an FOB project in North Delhi that reflects Ladakhi culture. Criticizing past governance for prioritizing votes over welfare, she reaffirmed the current government's dedication to holistic infrastructure improvement across the city.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the city's respect for its diverse residents at a recent ceremony marking the foundation of a new foot overbridge (FOB) at Monestery Market, near Kashmere Gate ISBT. The area, known for its significant Ladakhi community, underscores the capital's cultural mosaic.
Gupta leveraged the event to reiterate India's peaceful stance, championing Mahatma Buddha's message of peace amidst global turmoil. She emphasized that India's defensive military history aligns with the principle of 'Vasudev Kutumkambh'.
Addressing infrastructure needs, Gupta criticized the former administration, led by Arvind Kejriwal, for prioritizing electoral gains over public good. The new government aims to integrate culture and development, ensuring every corner of Delhi receives adequate facilities.
