Reinforcing Hand Hygiene: WHO Urges Global Action Beyond Glove Use

Hand hygiene remains one of the simplest yet most powerful tools to prevent the spread of infections in healthcare settings. In a world where infectious diseases continue to challenge public health systems, hand hygiene is a cost-effective intervention that not only saves lives but also reduces healthcare costs and environmental impact. Marking World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that while medical gloves serve a protective role, they are never a replacement for proper hand cleaning.

Medical Gloves: Helpful but Not a Substitute

Medical gloves are essential for protecting both patients and healthcare workers when there is a risk of exposure to blood, bodily fluids, or other potentially infectious materials. However, they are often misunderstood and misused. Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course, underscores this distinction:

“Medical gloves can reduce the risk of infection, but they are never a replacement for hand hygiene.”

Healthcare professionals may be tempted to rely solely on gloves, but this can lead to harmful outcomes. Gloves can become just as contaminated as bare hands, especially if worn across multiple patient contacts or used continuously during varied procedures. Failing to clean hands before donning or after removing gloves undermines the entire purpose of infection prevention.

Economic and Environmental Impacts of Improper Glove Use

The economic and ecological implications of glove overuse are staggering. For every US$ 1 invested in improving hand hygiene, there can be a return of up to US$ 24.6 in saved healthcare costs and productivity. However, many healthcare settings continue to underperform. A shocking 2 in 5 health facilities globally still lack basic hand hygiene infrastructure at points of care, putting approximately 3.4 billion people at risk of preventable infections.

Moreover, glove misuse contributes heavily to environmental degradation. An average university hospital in a high-income country generates around 1,634 tons of medical waste annually—comparable to the weight of over 360 African elephants. The bulk of this waste comes from single-use gloves, which are usually incinerated due to being classified as infectious. These disposal processes place an enormous strain on waste management systems and contribute to environmental pollution.

A Call to Action: Strengthening Hand Hygiene Worldwide

To combat this dual threat to public health and the environment, WHO has issued a clear set of recommendations aimed at policymakers, healthcare leaders, and front-line workers:

Integrate Hand Hygiene into Health System Metrics : WHO recommends that countries establish hand hygiene compliance as a national health system performance indicator by 2026, in alignment with the Global Action Plan and Monitoring Framework on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), 2024–2030.

Standardize with WHO Guidelines : Align national infection control practices with WHO's established hand hygiene guidelines to ensure consistency and effectiveness across all levels of care.

Educate on Rational Glove Use : Equip healthcare workers with training on when glove use is necessary and reinforce WHO’s “5 Moments for Hand Hygiene,” which outline critical times when hand cleaning should occur during patient care.

Reduce Glove Overuse and Waste : Focus on minimizing unnecessary glove use to reduce waste while ensuring that adequate supplies of gloves and hand hygiene products are available at points of care.

Prevent Misuse through Accessibility and Policy: Improve access to quality gloves and hand hygiene resources, and establish clear policies to prevent inappropriate or prolonged glove use.

WHO’s 2025 Message: It Might Be Gloves—It Is Always Hand Hygiene

On this World Hand Hygiene Day, WHO’s message is clear and resonant: true safety in healthcare settings depends on unwavering commitment to hand hygiene. Gloves may be used selectively, but hand hygiene must always be practiced.

Promoting hand hygiene goes beyond mere habit—it is a global health imperative. It safeguards patients, protects health workers, and reduces healthcare costs and waste. As the world continues to recover from the impact of global health emergencies and prepares for future ones, prioritizing hand hygiene is not just advisable—it is essential.