Revival of Andhra Pradesh's Baby Kits Scheme for Newborns

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the revival of the popular baby kits scheme for newborns. Costing Rs 1,410 each, the kits include essential items for infants. Previously supported by the National Health Mission, funding will now come from the state budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:45 IST
  • India

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has given the green light to revive the well-regarded baby kits initiative. This scheme, aimed at benefiting newborns, had previously been halted under the prior administration.

Each kit, valued at Rs 1,410, is generous with essentials such as a baby bed, mosquito net, waterproof cot sheet, and other necessary items like baby powder and shampoo.

Though initially supported by the National Health Mission (NHM), the scheme previously faced discontinuation due to funding shortfalls. Now, the state's budget will fully back this vital scheme, reflecting its importance to infant health, according to a government release.

