WHO Urges Bold Global Action to Make Walking and Cycling Safer

As the 8th United Nations Global Road Safety Week unfolds globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) is taking center stage by advocating for safer walking and cycling environments under the campaign theme “Make Walking and Cycling Safe.” Coinciding with the event, WHO has unveiled a new, comprehensive Active Mobility Toolkit, aimed at equipping policymakers with the practical tools and strategies needed to foster safe, accessible, and sustainable transport.

A Global Crisis: 1.2 Million Road Deaths Annually

Road traffic injuries remain a major public health crisis, claiming approximately 1.2 million lives every year. Alarmingly, more than 25% of these fatalities involve pedestrians and cyclists—the very individuals engaging in the healthiest and most environmentally friendly modes of transport. Despite this, global infrastructure often fails to protect them. Statistics show that only 0.2% of roads worldwide feature dedicated cycle lanes, and basic pedestrian infrastructure such as sidewalks and safe crossings are scarce in many communities.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgency of addressing this gap. “Walking and cycling improve health and make cities more sustainable. Every step and every ride help to cut congestion, air pollution and disease,” he said. “But we must make walking and cycling safe, so more people choose these healthier, greener options.”

WHO's New Toolkit: A Roadmap for Safer Cities

WHO’s newly released Active Mobility Toolkit provides evidence-based guidance and actionable recommendations tailored for governments, urban planners, health professionals, and civil society. The toolkit is designed to support the development of integrated national and local strategies, and calls for bold, cross-sectoral reforms to improve road safety and promote active transport.

The key components of the toolkit include:

Policy Integration: Incorporating walking and cycling into national transport, health, environmental, and education policies.

Infrastructure Development: Building safe pedestrian walkways, marked crossings, and protected bike lanes.

Speed Management: Implementing and enforcing safe speed limits based on international best practices.

Behavioral Campaigns: Running public awareness campaigns to promote safe road behavior and responsible driving.

Financial Incentives: Offering subsidies, tax breaks, or infrastructure funding to encourage walking and cycling.

Regional Road Safety Disparities

While global pedestrian and cyclist fatalities have slightly declined or plateaued between 2011 and 2021, regional disparities highlight a worsening crisis in some parts of the world:

In the WHO South-East Asia Region , pedestrian deaths rose by 42% .

In the European Region , cyclist deaths surged by 50% .

In the Western Pacific Region, cyclist fatalities jumped by a staggering 88%.

These figures underscore the pressing need for localized strategies that address region-specific challenges, from urban sprawl to underfunded transport systems.

Global Mobilization and Civil Society Support

WHO is partnering with hundreds of governments, NGOs, and community organizations to amplify the call for change during Road Safety Week. The Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety is mobilizing over 400 member organizations across 100 countries to demand infrastructure reform, education, and policy shifts.

Dr Etienne Krug, Director of the WHO Department for the Social Determinants of Health, stressed the multifaceted importance of active mobility. “It is urgent to make, what should be our most natural means of transport, safer. This is paramount for road safety, but also health, equity and climate,” he stated. “We’re calling on all sectors – transport, health, education and beyond – to make walking and cycling safe and accessible for everyone.”

A Vision for a Healthier, Greener Future

Active mobility not only addresses the pressing need to reduce road traffic deaths, but also contributes significantly to environmental sustainability, reduced emissions, and public health outcomes. Safer walking and cycling infrastructure can reduce car dependency, promote daily physical activity, and create more livable urban environments.

WHO’s campaign and new toolkit mark a pivotal moment in the global road safety movement. With sufficient political will and multi-sector collaboration, the world can make real progress in creating streets that are not just thoroughfares, but safe spaces for all—especially the most vulnerable road users.