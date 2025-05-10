Left Menu

India's Impressive Strides in Maternal and Child Health

India has seen a notable improvement in maternal and child health indicators from 2014 to 2021. The Maternal Mortality Ratio, Infant Mortality Rate, Neonatal Mortality Rate, and Under-Five Mortality Rate have all significantly declined. Key states have achieved Sustainable Development Goals ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:41 IST
India's Impressive Strides in Maternal and Child Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making noteworthy advancements in maternal and child health, as evidenced by recent data from the Health Ministry spanning 2014 to 2021.

According to the Registrar General of India's Sample Registration System Report 2021, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) plunged from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 93 in 2019-21. Child mortality indicators, including the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), have also shown a marked decline.

The Sex Ratio at Birth improved between 2014 and 2021, and the Total Fertility Rate steadied at 2.0 in 2021. Eight states have achieved their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for MMR ahead of schedule. India has outpaced global averages in reducing maternal and child mortality, exhibiting an 86% reduction in MMR against the global 48% from 1990 to 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025