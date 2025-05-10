India's Impressive Strides in Maternal and Child Health

India is making noteworthy advancements in maternal and child health, as evidenced by recent data from the Health Ministry spanning 2014 to 2021.

According to the Registrar General of India's Sample Registration System Report 2021, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) plunged from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 93 in 2019-21. Child mortality indicators, including the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), have also shown a marked decline.

The Sex Ratio at Birth improved between 2014 and 2021, and the Total Fertility Rate steadied at 2.0 in 2021. Eight states have achieved their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for MMR ahead of schedule. India has outpaced global averages in reducing maternal and child mortality, exhibiting an 86% reduction in MMR against the global 48% from 1990 to 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)