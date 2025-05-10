India’s Maternal and Child Health Sees Remarkable Progress, Outpaces Global Trends

India continues its remarkable journey of progress in maternal and child health outcomes, as evidenced by the latest data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021 and international agency reports released in 2025. These improvements reflect the combined impact of strategic government interventions, robust health infrastructure, data-driven policy initiatives, and targeted schemes aimed at ensuring comprehensive, accessible, and quality healthcare for all.

Significant Decline in Maternal Mortality

According to the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2019–21 released by the Registrar General of India (RGI), India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has seen a substantial decline. The MMR dropped from 130 per lakh live births during 2014–16 to 93 in 2019–21—a reduction of 37 points. This progress has already positioned eight states below the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of MMR ≤70 by 2030. These states include:

Kerala (20)

Maharashtra (38)

Telangana (45)

Andhra Pradesh (46)

Tamil Nadu (49)

Jharkhand (51)

Gujarat (53)

Karnataka (63)

Further supporting this achievement, the UN Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-agency Group (UN-MMEIG) report (2000–2023), released on April 7, 2025, shows a national reduction of 23 points in MMR between 2020 and 2023. India’s MMR has now declined by 86% since 1990, vastly outperforming the global average reduction of 48% over the same period.

Steady Improvements in Child Mortality Indicators

The SRS Statistical Report 2021 also highlights the continued downward trajectory in child mortality indicators:

Infant Mortality Rate (IMR): Dropped from 39 per 1000 live births in 2014 to 27 in 2021.

Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR): Declined from 26 per 1000 live births in 2014 to 19 in 2021.

Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR): Reduced from 45 in 2014 to 31 in 2021.

Sex Ratio at Birth: Improved from 899 (2014) to 913 (2021).

Total Fertility Rate (TFR): Reached the replacement level of 2.0 in 2021, down from 2.3 in 2014.

In terms of achieving SDG targets:

12 states/UTs have already met the SDG target for U5MR (≤25): including Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and others.

6 states/UTs have achieved the SDG target for NMR (≤12): such as Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Global Acknowledgment of India’s Performance

The United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) 2024 report, released on March 24, 2025, places India among the top-performing nations in reducing child mortality:

78% decline in U5MR vs. 61% global decline (1990–2023)

70% decline in NMR vs. 54% global average

71% decline in IMR vs. 58% global decline

This stark contrast showcases the accelerated and sustained progress India has made compared to the global average, reaffirming its leadership in maternal and child health reform.

Comprehensive Government Interventions Driving Change

India’s advances in maternal and child health are attributed to an ecosystem of flagship schemes, institutional strengthening, and community-focused outreach:

Ayushman Bharat , the world’s largest health assurance scheme, provides ₹5 lakh annual coverage per family, ensuring financial protection for over 50 crore citizens.

Institutional deliveries, including caesarean sections, are provided completely free of cost , with no tolerance for denial of care , including transportation, diagnostics, medications, and nutrition.

Establishment of specialized units like: Maternity Waiting Homes Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wings Obstetric ICUs/HDUs Newborn Stabilization Units (NBSUs) Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) Mother-Newborn Care Units



These interventions cater to approximately 300 lakh safe pregnancies and 260 lakh healthy live births annually.

Clinical Excellence and Workforce Development

Key medical practices have further boosted neonatal survival:

Antenatal corticosteroids for preterm labor

Use of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Structured hearing and vision screening follow-up

The government also emphasizes skilling healthcare workers, including midwives, birth attendants, and ASHAs, alongside facility-based quality certification and real-time supervision for maintaining service standards.

Digital Health Infrastructure and Data-Driven Policy

India’s emphasis on real-time health surveillance and robust digital data systems ensures evidence-based policy formulation. Integrated dashboards and maternal and child health monitoring platforms allow continuous tracking of outcomes and prompt corrective action.

India’s performance in reducing maternal and child mortality is a testament to the country’s commitment to health equity, quality service delivery, and sustainable development. With multiple states already surpassing SDG targets well ahead of 2030, India is poised to be a global exemplar in maternal and child health transformation.