Israeli Military Targets Hamas Command Center
The Israeli military launched an operation targeting a Hamas command center located beneath southern Gaza's European hospital. While Gaza's health ministry confirmed the strike, it did not report on any casualties or damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it conducted a strike targeting what it described as a 'Hamas command center' situated beneath the European hospital in southern Gaza.
The operation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about potential humanitarian impacts.
Gaza's health ministry acknowledged the strike, yet refrained from releasing information regarding casualties or damage incurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Covert Strikes: Unveiling a High-Stakes Intelligence Game
Trade War Turbulence: The Dollar Struggles Amid Conflicting Signals
Tragedy Strikes Chatham: Afterschool Incident Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes South Waziristan: Blast Targets Peace Committee
Tragedy Strikes Borno: IED Explosion Claims 26 Lives