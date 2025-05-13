Left Menu

Israeli Military Targets Hamas Command Center

The Israeli military launched an operation targeting a Hamas command center located beneath southern Gaza's European hospital. While Gaza's health ministry confirmed the strike, it did not report on any casualties or damage.

13-05-2025
On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it conducted a strike targeting what it described as a 'Hamas command center' situated beneath the European hospital in southern Gaza.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about potential humanitarian impacts.

Gaza's health ministry acknowledged the strike, yet refrained from releasing information regarding casualties or damage incurred.

