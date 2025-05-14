Left Menu

Funding Cuts Deepen HIV Crisis in South Africa: Alarming Decline in Testing

HIV testing in South Africa has plummeted after the U.S. cut funding, impacting pregnant women, infants, and youth. Viral load testing dropped significantly, raising concerns of increased transmission. PEPFAR cuts slashed health worker budgets and shuttered clinics, as government struggles to fill the void left by reduced U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:32 IST
HIV testing and monitoring have plunged across South Africa since U.S. aid cuts, severely affecting pregnant women, infants, and youth, according to unpublished government data. Viral load tests, vital for managing HIV, fell dramatically after the Trump Administration slashed funding from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

With South Africa grappling with the world's highest HIV burden, the U.S. had previously funded 17% of its HIV budget. However, after funding cuts, maternal and early infant diagnostic testing decreased significantly, raising alarms about rising transmission risks. Experts warn of further negative impacts on public health as funding gaps remain unresolved.

Health workers, primarily funded by PEPFAR, conducted essential HIV testing and counseling in high-prevalence districts. The withdrawal has shuttered NGO-run clinics, leaving vulnerable populations with limited access to care. In response, the South African government is pursuing alternative funding sources, yet the future of HIV-related global aid remains uncertain under Trump's 'America First' policies.

