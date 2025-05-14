Uttar Pradesh Closes Zoos Amid Bird Flu Scare

In a precautionary move, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the week-long closure of several zoos, including those in Lucknow and Kanpur. This follows the detection of bird flu in a tigress that died at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur. Similar measures were also taken in Gorakhpur and Etawah, according to officials.

Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena confirmed that the presence of bird flu was verified in the deceased tigress, prompting intensified surveillance efforts both in zoos and across poultry farms throughout the state. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri issued the closure orders, adhering to directions from a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Adityanath has emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts and adherence to central and state government guidelines to ensure the safety of animals and birds. Enhanced sanitation protocols, regular health checks, and testing of food and water sources in zoos are part of the comprehensive strategy to curb the virus's spread.

