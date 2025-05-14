Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Controversy Over Budget Cuts and Vaccine Stance

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified in Congress, defending significant budget cuts and addressing criticisms surrounding his responses to a growing measles outbreak. On Wednesday, Kennedy faced the House Appropriations Committee, justifying his proposed fiscal 2026 budget and reductions in federal health workforce as necessary for efficiency.

Kennedy's tenure has been marked by controversial measures, including workforce reductions in prominent health regulatory bodies. His vaccine skepticism, particularly his weak endorsement during a widespread measles outbreak, drew sharp criticism from health officials and Democratic lawmakers, who accused him of spreading misinformation about vaccines and autism.

Defending the proposed $18 billion cut to the NIH and $3.6 billion from the CDC, Kennedy argued these moves would save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually. While implicated in recent backlash over his involvement with Elon Musk in budget decisions, Kennedy stated these were ultimately his decisions. His appointment remains contentious, given his anti-vaccine history.

