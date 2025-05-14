Left Menu

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Controversy Over Budget Cuts and Vaccine Stance

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before Congress to defend proposed budget cuts and address criticism over his vaccine skepticism, especially amid a measles outbreak. His approach, part of Trump's broader administrative agenda, has sparked debate over its potential impact on public health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:20 IST
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Controversy Over Budget Cuts and Vaccine Stance
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified in Congress, defending significant budget cuts and addressing criticisms surrounding his responses to a growing measles outbreak. On Wednesday, Kennedy faced the House Appropriations Committee, justifying his proposed fiscal 2026 budget and reductions in federal health workforce as necessary for efficiency.

Kennedy's tenure has been marked by controversial measures, including workforce reductions in prominent health regulatory bodies. His vaccine skepticism, particularly his weak endorsement during a widespread measles outbreak, drew sharp criticism from health officials and Democratic lawmakers, who accused him of spreading misinformation about vaccines and autism.

Defending the proposed $18 billion cut to the NIH and $3.6 billion from the CDC, Kennedy argued these moves would save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually. While implicated in recent backlash over his involvement with Elon Musk in budget decisions, Kennedy stated these were ultimately his decisions. His appointment remains contentious, given his anti-vaccine history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025