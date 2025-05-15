Left Menu

Impact of US Funding Cuts on South Africa's HIV Programme

The Trump administration's USAID funding cuts have disrupted South Africa's HIV programme by putting over 8,000 health workers out of jobs and closing 12 specialized clinics. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi emphasized ongoing efforts to register displaced patients at state facilities, despite personnel and funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:12 IST
The Trump administration's decision to slash USAID funding has created turmoil within South Africa's national HIV programme, leading to mass layoffs and clinic closures. According to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, more than 8,000 health workers have been left jobless and 12 specialized HIV clinics shuttered, cutting off services to tens of thousands of patients.

These clinics, primarily supported by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, provided crucial care for vulnerable populations, including gay men and sex workers. With the withdrawal of approximately USD 436 million in funding, South Africa is grappling with the challenge of continuing to serve over 60,000 displaced patients, while viral load testing has already seen a significant decline.

Minister Motsoaledi reiterated the determination to prevent the collapse of South Africa's HIV treatment efforts, emphasizing the need for continued support from global partners. With 7.7 million people living with HIV in South Africa, the country is appealing to other governments and aid agencies to ensure the sustainability of life-saving programmes.

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

