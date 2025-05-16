Left Menu

Tragic Hair Transplant Turns Fatal: Two Deaths at Private Clinic

Two engineers died after undergoing hair transplants at Dr Anushka Tiwari's private clinic, Empire. Complaints by their relatives allege negligence as the cause of death. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are underway, with Dr Tiwari reportedly evading arrest.

Updated: 16-05-2025 18:11 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident at a private clinic, two engineers lost their lives following hair transplant procedures. The treatments were allegedly conducted at Dr Anushka Tiwari's Empire clinic, raising serious concerns about medical negligence.

The issue came to light when Jaya Tripathi filed a complaint about her husband, Vineet Dubey, who died from complications shortly after his surgery. An infection developed during the procedure, leading to his untimely demise.

Similarly, Kushagra Katiyar reported his brother's death after a similar treatment at the same clinic. Police investigations are ongoing as they search for Dr Tiwari, who is reportedly absconding.

