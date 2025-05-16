Tragic Outcomes: Fatalities Linked to Hair Transplant Procedure
Two engineers have died following hair transplant procedures at a private clinic managed by Dr Anushka Tiwari. The clinic is under scrutiny after complaints about negligent medical practices. Authorities are actively investigating the incidents, which have raised serious safety concerns regarding surgical treatments at the facility.
Two engineers lost their lives after undergoing hair transplant operations at a private clinic operated by Dr Anushka Tiwari, according to police reports on Friday.
Vineet Dubey's wife, Jaya Tripathi, lodged a complaint that uncovered Dubey's tragic death due to an untreated infection following the procedure. This prompted legal action against the clinic.
Following Dubey's case, Kushagra Katiyar also reported his brother Mayank's similar fate, with alarming symptoms and rapid death post-surgery, leading to a further probe into the clinic's medical practices. Investigations and searches for Dr Tiwari continue.
