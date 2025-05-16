Left Menu

Tragic Outcomes: Fatalities Linked to Hair Transplant Procedure

Two engineers have died following hair transplant procedures at a private clinic managed by Dr Anushka Tiwari. The clinic is under scrutiny after complaints about negligent medical practices. Authorities are actively investigating the incidents, which have raised serious safety concerns regarding surgical treatments at the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two engineers lost their lives after undergoing hair transplant operations at a private clinic operated by Dr Anushka Tiwari, according to police reports on Friday.

Vineet Dubey's wife, Jaya Tripathi, lodged a complaint that uncovered Dubey's tragic death due to an untreated infection following the procedure. This prompted legal action against the clinic.

Following Dubey's case, Kushagra Katiyar also reported his brother Mayank's similar fate, with alarming symptoms and rapid death post-surgery, leading to a further probe into the clinic's medical practices. Investigations and searches for Dr Tiwari continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

