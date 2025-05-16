Left Menu

Ambulance Staff Threaten Strike Over Demands

Ambulance employees in Himachal Pradesh threaten to strike if demands, including eight-hour shifts and arrear payments, are not met within a week. They accuse management and government of negligence. Despite fulfilling critical roles during the pandemic, workers face instability and exploitation, prompting potential service disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:05 IST
Ambulance Staff Threaten Strike Over Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Employees linked to ambulance services in Himachal Pradesh have issued a strike threat if their demands, such as eight-hour shifts and timely payments, are unmet in a week. This could disrupt the 108 and 102 services statewide.

Union leaders Sanjeev Kumar and Beeri Singh highlighted that these crucial services are operational round-the-clock, yet employees face excessive hours, lack of benefits, and inadequate recognition.

Despite dedicated service during COVID-19, employees accuse both current contractor Medshwaan and previous, GVK, of exploitation. A failure to meet demands could see complete service cessation. Citizens are urged to understand the workers' plight and cooperate if disruptions occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025