Ambulance Staff Threaten Strike Over Demands

Employees linked to ambulance services in Himachal Pradesh have issued a strike threat if their demands, such as eight-hour shifts and timely payments, are unmet in a week. This could disrupt the 108 and 102 services statewide.

Union leaders Sanjeev Kumar and Beeri Singh highlighted that these crucial services are operational round-the-clock, yet employees face excessive hours, lack of benefits, and inadequate recognition.

Despite dedicated service during COVID-19, employees accuse both current contractor Medshwaan and previous, GVK, of exploitation. A failure to meet demands could see complete service cessation. Citizens are urged to understand the workers' plight and cooperate if disruptions occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)