Unlocking Longevity: The Carb Connection to Healthy Aging

A groundbreaking study reveals a correlation between midlife high-quality carbohydrate and dietary fiber intake with healthier aging in older women. Research led by Tufts University and Harvard indicates such diets are associated with favorable aging outcomes, emphasizing the role of carbohydrate quality in long-term health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:37 IST
Representative Image (Image source/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
A pivotal study has identified a significant link between midlife consumption of high-quality carbohydrates and dietary fiber to better health in older women. Conducted by Tufts University and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, the research underscores the association between these dietary elements and positive health outcomes in later life.

Lead researcher Andres Ardisson Korat highlighted that while various carbohydrates impact immediate health differently, the focus was on understanding their long-term implications for health, 30 years down the line. 'Our findings suggest that carbohydrate quality is crucial for healthy aging,' said Korat, a scientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.

Examining data from the Nurses' Health Study, researchers explored the midlife diets of over 47,000 women. They uncovered links between total and high-quality carbohydrate intake and a greater likelihood of healthy aging, with benefits spanning both mental and physical health. Conversely, refined carbohydrates were linked to reduced odds of healthy aging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

