Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity: Lessons from a 115-Year-Old

The article explores lifestyle factors contributing to longevity, inspired by Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest living person at 115. Research points to physical activity, a diet rich in vegetables, regular sleep, and stress management as key. Genetics also play a significant role, but lifestyle adjustments can enhance life expectancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:07 IST
London, May 17 (The Conversation) — Ethel Caterham, a resident of Surrey, has been officially recognized as the world's oldest living person at 115 years old. Many wonder about her secret to such a long life.

Despite the rarity of supercentenarians, research on long-lived groups unveils lifestyle habits that may improve longevity. Key advice includes regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, which can add years to life expectancy. Similarly, balancing activity with reduced inactivity is vital.

Dietary choices play a crucial role. Studies associate longevity with diets high in fruits, vegetables, and grains, while promoting moderation in red and processed meats. Regular, quality sleep and stress resilience further contribute to a healthy lifespan. Genetics partially dictate lifespan, yet lifestyle changes remain essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

