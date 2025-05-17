Hypertension Crisis: Unmasking the Silent Epidemic in Urban India

On World Hypertension Day, medical professionals highlight a grave public health issue that affects nearly 30% of India's adult population. Hypertension is not just a personal health concern but a pressing national one, acting as a key risk factor for severe conditions like heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

A recent study by Apollo Hospitals reveals that around 300 million Indians suffer from hypertension, with alarming rates among younger adults. Experts urge a paradigm shift in healthcare approaches, advocating for lifestyle corrections, early screenings, and community awareness as essential measures.

With soaring urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and high stress levels fueling this crisis, leading healthcare figures emphasize the importance of proactive strategies. Routine screenings and preventive treatments are not just recommendations but necessities in managing this silent epidemic effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)