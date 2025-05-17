Left Menu

Fermenta Biotech Strengthens Food Fortification Status with GAIN Certificate

Fermenta Biotech Limited has received the Letter Of Approval from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, positioning itself as a trusted supplier of dry and liquid premix blends. This certification highlights Fermenta's commitment to global quality benchmarks, aiding public health and food fortification efforts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a prominent name in nutritional ingredients and food fortification, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Letter Of Approval from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). This certification solidifies Fermenta's role as a reliable supplier and underscores its commitment to global standards in food safety and quality.

Earning the GAIN certification elevates Fermenta's ability to significantly contribute to global nutritional security and public health initiatives. The company is recognized for its steadfast dedication to improving health outcomes worldwide, particularly through food fortification efforts.

The GAIN Premix Facility, established in 2009, is dedicated to fighting malnutrition by supporting the fortification of staple foods. By certifying trusted suppliers like Fermenta, it ensures quality control and facilitates competitive, transparent tendering processes for cost-effective access to high-quality premixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

