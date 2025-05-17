Left Menu

Celiac Disease Day: PGIMER's Pioneering Efforts in Raising Awareness and Management

The PGIMER marked Celiac Disease Day by promoting awareness on the importance of early diagnosis and strict diet management for children with the condition. Experts highlighted genetic prevalence in North-West India, stressing that early detection in children offers better treatment outcomes, and emphasized family involvement in management.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has taken pivotal steps in commemorating Celiac Disease Day with an extensive awareness and education program. Held on Friday, the event aimed at underscoring early diagnosis, stringent dietary management, and holistic support for affected children.

Professor Sadhna Lal, head of PGIMER's Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology division, highlighted the institution's three-decade-long dedication to diagnosing and managing celiac disease in India. She pointed out its pronounced prevalence in north-western Indian states, attributed to genetic factors and wheat-heavy diets.

Lal observed that while the disease was historically linked to growth failure in children, its presentation has evolved, with many children now showing normal growth. However, untreated disease remains a 'silent poison,' warranting swift gluten elimination. She advocated early diagnosis in pediatric settings and family participation in dietary compliance as essential for effective treatment.

