O'Brien Highlights Christian Health Institutions' Vital COVID-19 Role

Derek O'Brien praised Christian health institutions for their significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic at a Chennai event. He urged the youth to focus on their positive role in health and education, and criticized the government's FCRA license suspensions. O'Brien also accused the Union government of underreporting COVID deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:57 IST
Derek O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien commended the vital contributions of Christian-run health institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for the youth to highlight their positive roles in nation building. Speaking in Chennai, he emphasized the community's significant impact on health and education.

Addressing the Christian community, O'Brien criticized the government's suspension of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenses for several Christian NGOs, and denounced what he described as discrepancies in reported COVID-19 death tolls. He urged young people to steer clear of negative influences and draw attention to the pivotal work of these institutions.

The event highlighted the extensive reach of Christian health services, especially in underserved areas, accounting for two per cent of India's healthcare services. O'Brien's remarks were made during the centenary celebrations of the All India Catholic University Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

