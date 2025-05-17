O'Brien Highlights Christian Health Institutions' Vital COVID-19 Role

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien commended the vital contributions of Christian-run health institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for the youth to highlight their positive roles in nation building. Speaking in Chennai, he emphasized the community's significant impact on health and education.

Addressing the Christian community, O'Brien criticized the government's suspension of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licenses for several Christian NGOs, and denounced what he described as discrepancies in reported COVID-19 death tolls. He urged young people to steer clear of negative influences and draw attention to the pivotal work of these institutions.

The event highlighted the extensive reach of Christian health services, especially in underserved areas, accounting for two per cent of India's healthcare services. O'Brien's remarks were made during the centenary celebrations of the All India Catholic University Federation.

