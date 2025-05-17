Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Accelerates AYUSH Expansion: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Holistic Health

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for integrated AYUSH colleges across the state's divisions, combining Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy. The efforts aim to enhance India's traditional medical systems while focusing on developing health-based education. The initiative includes promoting Yoga and Panchakarma therapy, alongside partnerships with Ayurvedic manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucernevalley | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has charted an ambitious course for the expansion of AYUSH systems within the state. In a high-level review meeting, he emphasized the need for integrated AYUSH colleges that would house Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy on a single campus in each division.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of such initiatives in fortifying both the AYUSH medical system and health-based education. Adityanath further instructed that the infrastructure for these colleges be strengthened with state-of-the-art amenities and that educational and medical positions be filled promptly.

In a bid to elevate Uttar Pradesh's AYUSH services, Adityanath also advocated for private investment in the sector. Furthermore, preparations for International Yoga Day are underway, and collaborations with renowned Ayurvedic manufacturers are in process to support the state's health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

