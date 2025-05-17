Near-Miss in the Himalayas: Heli Ambulance Crash-Lands at Kedarnath

A 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh, en route to Kedarnath to airlift an ailing pilgrim, crash-landed near the helipad on Saturday. This incident raised alarm among onlookers as the helicopter nosedived before making a heavy landing on a flat surface nearby.

Following its abrupt descent, the heli ambulance twisted briefly anti-clockwise, leading to the breakage of its tail rotor. Fortunately, two doctors and the pilot onboard escaped without injuries. According to the AIIMS administration, the mishap occurred at around 11 am, with all passengers onboard safe.

The Sanjeevani heli ambulance was dispatched from AIIMS Rishikesh to resue Shree Devi, a pilgrim suffering from respiratory issues, when it experienced a technical glitch, according to District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Choubey. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the incident. The pilot's quick thinking to land on a flat surface prevented further catastrophe, despite the helicopter's tail rotor breaking during landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)