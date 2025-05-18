Left Menu

Revamping Medical Education: NMC Introduces New Accreditation Framework

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has unveiled a draft framework for accrediting and rating medical colleges through a third-party agency. The framework highlights a reduction from 92 to 78 parameters and removes specific criteria like stipends. The NMC seeks public feedback to refine the document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:19 IST
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a new framework for accrediting and rating medical colleges, marking a significant shift in how institutions are assessed. The draft, which is now available for public comment, outlines 11 criteria and 78 parameters.

Notably, this framework reduces the number of parameters from 92, as seen in the previous draft, and omits factors such as stipends for interns and the number of full-time professors. Under the new research output and impact criterion, details like high quartile journal publications have been removed.

NMC Chairman Dr. BN Gangadhar emphasized the importance of accountability and high standards, stating that this draft is open to stakeholder feedback. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will oversee inspections for new colleges and expanding seats in existing ones.

