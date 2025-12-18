Prime Minister Modi: A Global Leader Honored by Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Oman's highest civilian honor, a testament to his status as a distinguished global leader. The accolade was conferred during his two-day visit to Oman, part of his three-nation tour also covering Jordan and Ethiopia.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the honor as a 'grand endorsement of Modi's statesmanship' and highlighted the transformation of India under his leadership. This award adds to the more than 28 international honors Modi has received, including recent ones from Ethiopia and Kuwait.

The visit to Oman also commemorates 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defense, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)