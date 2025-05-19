Left Menu

Joe Biden's Battle with Prostate Cancer: A New Challenge

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to the bone. While it is an aggressive form, it is hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management. Biden and his family are consulting with doctors to review potential treatment options.

Updated: 19-05-2025 01:53 IST
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office announced on Sunday. The diagnosis comes after Biden experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was detected during a medical evaluation last week.

Doctors confirmed on Friday that cancer cells have spread to his bone, indicating a more aggressive form of the disease. However, his office reports that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which typically allows for effective management.

Biden, alongside his family, is currently consulting with physicians to explore possible treatment options in response to this new medical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

