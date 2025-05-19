Left Menu

Unmasking ADHD: Understanding Diagnosis and Gender Disparities

ADHD is a prevalent neurodevelopmental disorder affecting children and adults, characterized by inattention and hyperactivity. Diagnosis involves meeting specific diagnostic criteria, but gender disparities impact its recognition. Genetics play a role, yet environment influences diagnosis timing. Understanding these factors is crucial for better ADHD management and support.

Neurodevelopmental disorders encompass a wide range of conditions affecting the brain from early development, including ADHD, autism, and learning disabilities like dyslexia. These conditions become more evident over time as developmental delays become apparent.

ADHD, affecting 8-10% of children and 2-5% of adults, can significantly impact daily function, leading to challenges in learning and friendships. A diagnosis is based on meeting specific criteria for inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity over six months. However, these criteria overlap with other conditions, making accurate diagnosis essential.

Gender differences highlight the importance of tailored approaches, as boys are more frequently diagnosed than girls, who are often mischaracterized due to less overt symptoms. Understanding the interplay between genetics and environment is also vital for addressing ADHD effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

