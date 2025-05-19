Left Menu

Britain and EU Unite to Tackle Irregular Migration

Britain and the EU are set to finalize a 'Common Understanding' document committing to closer cooperation on tackling irregular migration. The agreement focuses on combating people smuggling and enhancing information sharing for better control at external borders, while ensuring protection for vulnerable individuals.

Updated: 19-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:10 IST
On Monday, Britain and the European Union will declare their intent to closely collaborate in addressing irregular migration and its associated challenges, as indicated in a draft document obtained by Reuters.

The document, titled 'Common Understanding' and dated May 19, is expected to be finalized shortly. It articulates a shared commitment by the European Commission and the United Kingdom to bolster cooperation in tackling the issues of irregular migration.

Key measures outlined include intensified efforts against people smuggling and improved information exchange to manage migration at their respective external borders. Importantly, the document emphasizes continued dedication to providing international protection for those in genuine need.

