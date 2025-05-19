Left Menu

KEM Hospital Clarifies: Patient Deaths Not COVID-19 Related, Urges Public to Stay Calm

KEM Hospital in Mumbai has clarified that the recent deaths of two COVID-19 patients were due to pre-existing health conditions, not the virus itself. The hospital and BMC urge citizens not to panic as COVID-19 remains endemic, with current measures in place for patient treatment and monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:11 IST
KEM Hospital in Mumbai has publicly clarified that the recent deaths of two patients, who were infected with COVID-19, were caused by pre-existing comorbidities and not the virus. This announcement seeks to reassure the public amid concerns over the virus's spread.

The deaths involved a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman, both suffering from serious health conditions such as nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemic seizures and cancer, as stated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These cases were not residents of Mumbai but hailed from Sindhudurg district and Dombivli in Thane district.

The BMC further noted that COVID-19 is now viewed as an endemic and the current incidence rate is relatively low in Mumbai. Despite a rise in cases globally, the BMC is prepared with facilities and holds strategies for treatment and increased capacity, encouraging citizens to remain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

