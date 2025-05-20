Left Menu

Global Health Pact: A New Era in Pandemic Preparedness

The World Health Organization has voted in favor of a landmark global treaty aimed at enhancing pandemic preparedness. While 124 countries supported the initiative, 11 countries abstained. The treaty will address structural inequities in drug and vaccine development but requires further negotiation on pathogen sharing before full implementation.

Updated: 20-05-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) took a significant step towards strengthening global responses to pandemics, approving a pivotal treaty on pandemic preparedness. During the World Health Assembly, an overwhelming majority of 124 countries voted in favor, responding to Slovakia's call for a formal vote.

The draft treaty aims to tackle existing disparities in the development and distribution of vaccines, drugs, and health tools. Interestingly, no nation opposed the vote, although 11 countries, including Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, and Iran, chose to abstain. The plenary session in Geneva is expected to see the treaty's formal adoption on Tuesday.

Despite this monumental agreement, the treaty's full activation hinges on further negotiations centered around pathogen sharing, a process which experts expect to extend up to two years. Subsequent to these negotiations, individual states will need to ratify the accord for it to be officially effective.

