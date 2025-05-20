WHO Member States Approve Global Pandemic Agreement to Safeguard Future Generations

In a historic move at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) unanimously approved a resolution on Monday calling for the adoption of a groundbreaking international Pandemic Agreement. This long-anticipated global accord, a first of its kind, is designed to make the world safer from future pandemics and health emergencies by fostering coordinated global action, improving access to essential medical countermeasures, and promoting equity in public health responses.

The resolution was adopted by Committee A of the Assembly and sets the stage for the final consideration and adoption of the agreement in a plenary session on Tuesday, 20 May. Following this vote, a High-Level Segment will be held, where Heads of State from multiple countries are expected to deliver statements supporting the agreement and its far-reaching implications.

A Three-Year Negotiation Culminates in Historic Consensus

The Pandemic Agreement is the culmination of more than three years of intense negotiations initiated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim was to address critical gaps and inequities in the global system for preventing, preparing for, and responding to pandemics. The process, launched in December 2021, led to the formation of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), tasked with crafting the agreement under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution.

“This is a remarkable achievement that reflects the collective commitment of governments to protect humanity,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The Pandemic Agreement will enable countries to collaborate faster, more fairly, and more efficiently when the next pandemic threat arises.”

The INB, guided by a diverse and multinational Bureau, included Co-Chairs Ms Precious Matsoso (South Africa) and Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou (France), supported by Vice-Chairs from Brazil, Egypt, Thailand, and Australia. These representatives led the global effort to develop consensus across political, geographical, and cultural boundaries.

Core Goals and Ethical Foundations

The agreement is built on the principles of equity, solidarity, respect for human dignity, and national sovereignty. It emphasizes that public health decisions during pandemics must be based on the best available science and evidence. These principles are intended to remedy the failures witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, where disparities in vaccine access, data sharing, and supply chains exacerbated global suffering and economic disruption.

Dr Esperance Luvindao, Minister of Health and Social Services of Namibia and Chair of the Committee A meeting, called the agreement a moral imperative. “We have resolved to join hands as one world to better protect our children, elders, frontline health workers, and all communities from the devastation of future pandemics,” she said. “This is our duty to humanity.”

Key Provisions: Access, Equity, and Emergency Readiness

A major innovation introduced in the agreement is the establishment of a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, which will be detailed in an annex to be drafted and negotiated through a new Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG). This system aims to ensure timely, fair, and transparent access to pathogen samples and the equitable distribution of resulting medical tools—vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments.

Under the proposed PABS framework, participating pharmaceutical manufacturers will commit to allocating 20% of their real-time production of pandemic-related health products to WHO. These will be distributed based on risk and need, with priority given to low- and middle-income countries.

The resolution also calls for the creation of a Coordinating Financial Mechanism to support countries in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, as well as the development of a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL). This network is tasked with ensuring rapid, affordable, and equitable access to essential health products during public health emergencies.

Aligning with and Strengthening International Health Regulations

The Pandemic Agreement complements and strengthens the International Health Regulations (IHR), which were updated in 2023 to enhance global disease surveillance and early warning systems. Together, the IHR and the new Pandemic Agreement will serve as the twin pillars of global health security going forward.

The Road Ahead: From Adoption to Implementation

Once the annex establishing the PABS system is negotiated and adopted—expected at the next World Health Assembly—the full agreement will be open for signature and ratification by Member States. It will officially enter into force after 60 countries ratify it through their national legislative processes.

The WHO Secretariat, under the leadership of Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Jaouad Mahjour, has been praised for its technical excellence in supporting the INB and Member States throughout the negotiation process. Dr Tedros lauded their commitment, calling the team “immensely talented, experienced, and driven.”

A Turning Point in Global Public Health

This agreement represents a decisive moment in international cooperation on health. After the massive toll exacted by COVID-19—millions of lives lost, livelihoods destroyed, and economies disrupted—countries have united in their resolve to act proactively rather than reactively.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement enshrines a vision of a more unified, just, and responsive global public health system. If successfully implemented, it could change the course of global pandemic preparedness for decades to come, ensuring that the devastating lessons of COVID-19 are never repeated.