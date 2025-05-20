Papua New Guinea Celebrated for Eliminating Trachoma as a Public Health Problem

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has achieved a historic public health milestone with the official validation by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating trachoma as a public health problem. This accomplishment, announced during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, marks a turning point for the country and the global fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

What Is Trachoma and Why Is Its Elimination Important?

Trachoma is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, and is the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness. The disease spreads through personal contact, flies that have been in contact with infected eye or nose discharge, and contaminated surfaces. Repeated infections lead to scarring of the inner eyelid, causing the eyelashes to turn inward (a condition known as trachomatous trichiasis), which in turn scratches the cornea and eventually results in blindness if left untreated.

Trachoma thrives in impoverished communities with limited access to clean water, sanitation, and health services. Globally, the disease remains endemic in 23 countries, primarily affecting rural and underprivileged populations.

A Scientific and Strategic Triumph for PNG

“Papua New Guinea’s achievement is an example of medical science in action,” noted Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific. “It reflects a deep understanding of local epidemiology and a commitment to using the right interventions for the right reasons.”

Unlike many nations that have combated trachoma through surgical campaigns, mass drug administration, and hygiene improvement initiatives, PNG took a unique path. The country’s success hinged on a strategic, evidence-based approach grounded in surveillance and local epidemiological insight.

In 2015, nationwide surveys revealed active trachoma among children in some areas but detected very low levels of Chlamydia trachomatis infection. Moreover, trachomatous trichiasis, the advanced and sight-threatening form of the disease, was virtually absent. A 2020 ancillary survey confirmed that these children were not progressing to severe forms of the disease. These findings, consistent with data from other Melanesian countries, laid the groundwork for WHO’s validation.

Surveillance Over Mass Treatment

Rather than deploying wide-scale community treatment efforts, PNG’s National Department of Health opted for a more targeted surveillance strategy. Working in tandem with partners, the Department undertook rapid assessments, prevalence surveys, and community-level investigations to build a comprehensive understanding of trachoma’s status in the country.

This data-driven approach ultimately confirmed that mass community interventions, such as antibiotic distribution or large-scale surgery, were not necessary. It was a testament to PNG’s ability to adapt its health strategies to local realities, minimizing unnecessary resource use while ensuring population safety.

A Collaborative Effort

The elimination of trachoma in PNG was made possible through a wide network of technical and financial partnerships. Support came from WHO, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, The Fred Hollows Foundation, the Brien Holden Vision Institute, Sightsavers, PNG Eye Care, and others.

Scientific collaborations were crucial in shaping PNG’s understanding of the disease and developing effective surveillance strategies. The Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research, the Global Trachoma Mapping Project, Tropical Data, Collaborative Vision, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine all contributed vital data, expertise, and tools.

Recognition and Broader Impacts

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised PNG’s achievement: “I congratulate the government and people of Papua New Guinea on this incredible achievement. This success demonstrates what can be achieved when science and sustained partnerships come together to serve the health and dignity of communities.”

Trachoma is the first NTD to be eliminated in PNG, signaling the nation’s entry into a growing list of countries making significant headway against these historically overlooked diseases. Since 2016, 13 countries in the WHO Western Pacific Region have eliminated at least one NTD. Globally, 56 countries have now eliminated at least one NTD, with 23 having specifically eliminated trachoma.

Looking Ahead: Toward the 2030 NTD Roadmap

PNG’s success contributes directly to the goals outlined in WHO’s NTD Road Map 2021–2030, which calls for increased investment, collaboration, and innovation to tackle neglected diseases. By joining the global movement, PNG is not only protecting its own citizens but also advancing regional and international health equity.

WHO and its partners remain committed to supporting countries like PNG to maintain their trachoma-free status and push toward the elimination of additional NTDs. With PNG’s landmark achievement, momentum continues to build toward a world where NTDs are no longer a burden on vulnerable communities.