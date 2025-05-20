Left Menu

Global Pact for Pandemic Preparedness: A New Era in Health Security

Following three years of negotiation, the World Health Assembly in Geneva has adopted a landmark legally binding agreement to enhance global pandemic preparedness, aiming to prevent health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed millions of lives from 2020 to 2022.

Members of the World Health Organization have reached a landmark agreement on Tuesday, setting the stage for future pandemic preparedness after the devastating COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the loss of millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.

The ground-breaking pact, which carries legal weight, was finalized after three years of intensive negotiations. Its adoption by the World Health Assembly in Geneva was met with widespread applause and approval from WHO member countries.

The agreement is seen as a critical step toward enhancing global health security and ensuring that the world is better equipped to handle potential health crises in the future.

