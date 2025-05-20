Global Pact for Pandemic Preparedness: A New Era in Health Security

Members of the World Health Organization have reached a landmark agreement on Tuesday, setting the stage for future pandemic preparedness after the devastating COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the loss of millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.

The ground-breaking pact, which carries legal weight, was finalized after three years of intensive negotiations. Its adoption by the World Health Assembly in Geneva was met with widespread applause and approval from WHO member countries.

The agreement is seen as a critical step toward enhancing global health security and ensuring that the world is better equipped to handle potential health crises in the future.

