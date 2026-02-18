Africa CDC, FHI 360 Sign MoU to Boost Health Security Across Africa

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and global nonprofit FHI 360 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration on health security, workforce development and resilient public health systems across the continent.

The agreement establishes a structured framework aligned with the Africa CDC Strategic Plan (2023–2027), the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) Agenda, and the Lusaka Agenda, reinforcing commitments to sustainable and locally driven health systems.

Strengthening Surveillance, Labs and Workforce Capacity

Under the partnership, Africa CDC and FHI 360 will work together to:

Strengthen surveillance systems and epidemic intelligence

Enhance laboratory networks and diagnostics capacity

Build health workforce capabilities

Improve emergency preparedness and response

Support digital transformation and integrated data systems

Promote institutional capacity-building and sustainability

The collaboration aims to help African Union Member States develop self-reliant systems capable of preventing, detecting and responding to public health threats.

Advancing Continental Health Sovereignty

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, described the MoU as a step toward reinforcing Africa’s health sovereignty.

“Strengthening Africa’s health security demands partnerships built on mutual accountability and results,” he said.

“This MoU with FHI 360 strengthens our commitment to support African Union Member States build resilient, self-reliant systems that can prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, while accelerating national ownership and sustainable financing for preparedness.”

Leveraging Five Decades of Global Health Experience

FHI 360 operates in more than 50 countries and brings extensive experience in infectious disease control, surveillance systems, laboratory strengthening, data platforms and workforce development.

Dr. Tessie San Martin, CEO of FHI 360, said the organisation shares Africa CDC’s vision of a safer and healthier continent.

“For more than five decades, FHI 360 has worked shoulder to shoulder with governments and civil society across Africa to respond to health threats and promote resilient health systems,” she said.

She emphasised that strengthening domestic health financing, workforce development and manufacturing capacity are critical to continental autonomy and preparedness.

Aligning with Global Health Security Frameworks

The partnership will also support alignment with evolving global health security frameworks, including:

Transitioning toward country-led and government-to-government engagement

Expanding integrated digital health data systems

Increasing private sector participation

Promoting performance-linked financing models

These measures aim to enhance accountability, sustainability and national ownership.

Building Resilient Systems for the Future

By formalising the partnership, Africa CDC and FHI 360 reaffirm their commitment to expanding institutional capacity, promoting innovation and supporting Member States in advancing health security, economic resilience and continental self-reliance.

The MoU underscores a shared vision of strengthening Africa’s ability to respond independently and effectively to future public health emergencies.