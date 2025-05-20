WHO's Historic Pandemic Preparedness Pact: A Step Forward for Global Health

The World Health Organization members reached a landmark agreement on Tuesday, establishing guidelines for future pandemic preparedness. This significant decision follows the devastating COVID-19 outbreak, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022. After three years of intricate negotiations, the legally binding accord was finally adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva, where it was met with applause and approval from WHO's member countries.

This pact marks a triumphant moment for the global health community, especially as multilateral organizations like WHO have faced challenges from reduced U.S. foreign funding. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed satisfaction, stating, "The agreement is a victory for public health, science, and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats."

The treaty encountered a last-minute obstacle on Monday when Slovakia, led by a vaccine-skeptic prime minister, requested a vote to contest the agreement's adoption. Ultimately, the proposal saw support from 124 countries, with no votes against, though 11 countries, including Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, and Iran, abstained from voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)