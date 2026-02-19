Rising Threats to Fin Whales Along Chile's Coastline

Growing concerns emerge as fin whales, the planet's second-largest whale species, face increased threats from ship collisions and fishing net entanglements along Chile's northern coast, according to marine experts and conservationists.

Between October and January, the Mejillones and Antofagasta bays experience a rise in fin whale activity due to nutrient-rich waters. This region has also become a focal point for maritime incidents involving whales. Marine ecologist Christian Guerra highlights that Chile leads in global records of whale collisions.

The Antofagasta Cetacean Observation Network, a volunteer organization, monitors these whales to reduce risks. Alex Sanchez, from the network, points out that in addition to ship collisions, large-scale fishing operations leave nets adrift, endanger these mammals. Recent visual evidence from Algarrobo shows a whale carcass washed ashore, underscoring the threat. Greenpeace's Silvana Espinoza stresses the ecological importance of whales.

