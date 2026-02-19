Left Menu

Rising Threats to Fin Whales Along Chile's Coastline

Fin whales, increasingly active off Chile's northern coast during feeding season, face rising threats of ship collisions and fishing net entanglements. Marine experts urge stronger protections as the region becomes a hotspot for maritime accidents involving these mammals crucial for climate regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Growing concerns emerge as fin whales, the planet's second-largest whale species, face increased threats from ship collisions and fishing net entanglements along Chile's northern coast, according to marine experts and conservationists.

Between October and January, the Mejillones and Antofagasta bays experience a rise in fin whale activity due to nutrient-rich waters. This region has also become a focal point for maritime incidents involving whales. Marine ecologist Christian Guerra highlights that Chile leads in global records of whale collisions.

The Antofagasta Cetacean Observation Network, a volunteer organization, monitors these whales to reduce risks. Alex Sanchez, from the network, points out that in addition to ship collisions, large-scale fishing operations leave nets adrift, endanger these mammals. Recent visual evidence from Algarrobo shows a whale carcass washed ashore, underscoring the threat. Greenpeace's Silvana Espinoza stresses the ecological importance of whales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

