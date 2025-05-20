Left Menu

Revitalizing Aging Immune Cells to Enhance Cancer Therapy

A study by Swiss researchers highlights the challenges aging poses for CAR-T cell therapy, a groundbreaking cancer treatment. They reveal how declining NAD levels impair aged immune cells, but propose a promising solution by rejuvenating these cells, potentially improving therapy outcomes for older cancer patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:00 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
A new study sheds light on the inherent challenges of administering CAR-T cell therapy, a state-of-the-art cancer treatment, to older patients. Conducted by researchers from Swiss institutions including the University of Lausanne and Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, the research highlights the impact of age-related immune decline on this promising treatment.

CAR-T therapy involves engineering a patient's T-cells to identify and eliminate cancer cells. The study found that T-cells from older mice exhibited poor mitochondrial performance and diminished antitumor efficacy due to reduced levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), crucial for cellular energy. "These older CAR-T cells are metabolically compromised but can be revitalized with restored NAD levels," stated Dr. Helen Carrasco Hope, the study's first author.

The findings emphasize the need to incorporate age considerations into the development of cell-based immunotherapies, as a significant proportion of patients are older adults. NAD-boosting compounds, currently under clinical trials for other conditions, showed potential in rejuvenating these cells, paving the way for personalized elder-conscious treatments, noted Dr. Nicola Vannini, the study's senior author.

(With inputs from agencies.)

