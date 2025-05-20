Kenya’s Health PS Dr. Ouma Oluga Calls for Bold Reforms at Global Financing Meeting

On the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, joined a high-level breakfast meeting hosted by the Global Financing Facility (GFF), where he delivered a compelling address emphasizing the critical role of strategic financing in transforming healthcare systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Dr. Oluga lauded the Global Financing Facility for its unwavering support to health systems across the globe, especially in its commitment to reducing maternal and child mortality, strengthening healthcare workforce capacity, and improving the availability of essential commodities such as blood supplies. “The GFF has provided a crucial lifeline in advancing health outcomes,” he noted, while recognizing Kenya’s fruitful engagement with the institution.

Highlighting Kenya’s progress in digital transformation of healthcare, Dr. Oluga pointed out the country's strides in digitizing health records and data systems. This advancement, he explained, has significantly improved data accessibility, utilization, and informed policymaking. “Digitization is no longer optional—it is essential for responsive and efficient healthcare delivery,” he remarked.

However, while appreciative of the gains made, Dr. Oluga also challenged the GFF to evolve with the rapidly shifting global health financing environment. He urged the organization to re-engineer its operational model to become more cohesive, transparent, and responsive. “There is a pressing need for the GFF to enhance stakeholder coordination and move swiftly from dialogue to execution,” he stressed.

To reinforce this call to action, Dr. Oluga proposed the adoption of a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) framework, which emphasizes short-term, results-driven implementation cycles. Such a framework, he argued, could serve as a powerful tool to break inertia, catalyze momentum, and ensure that commitments made during strategic forums like the World Health Assembly translate into measurable actions on the ground.

Dr. Oluga further underlined the importance of accelerating the translation of policy into practice, particularly in support of Kenya’s devolved governance structure. He advocated for strengthened alignment between national health objectives and the agendas of county governments, noting that such synergy is critical for equitable healthcare delivery.

In his closing remarks, the PS reflected on the broader global shifts in financing models. With traditional funding mechanisms becoming increasingly constrained, he called on development partners and health institutions to rethink their strategies and embrace scalable, innovative financing solutions. “The global financing architecture has fundamentally changed. We must be bold, agile, and inventive in our approach,” he concluded.

The breakfast session marked a pivotal moment for stakeholders as they examined the trajectory of health financing and recommitted to collaborative, impactful action in support of universal health coverage.